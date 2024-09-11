PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $238.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $242.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

