PFG Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 213,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.48. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.