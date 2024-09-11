PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.