PFG Investments LLC Sells 146 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after acquiring an additional 184,937 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $142.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.33. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

