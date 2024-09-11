PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

