PFG Investments LLC Sells 220 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $274.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DHR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

