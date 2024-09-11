PFG Investments LLC Sells 3,370 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 102.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

