PFG Investments LLC Sells 821 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,876.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.29.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KLA stock opened at $713.46 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $791.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $752.48.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

