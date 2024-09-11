PFG Investments LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $93.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PVH from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

