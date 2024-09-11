PFG Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP opened at $552.33 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

