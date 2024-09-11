PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

