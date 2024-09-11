Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $20.30. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 21,238 shares.

Specifically, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.