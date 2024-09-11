Phillip Thomas Acquires 165,000 Shares of Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX:PL3) Stock

Patagonia Lithium Limited (ASX:PL3 – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Thomas acquired 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$165,000.00 ($110,000.00).

Patagonia Lithium Stock Performance

Patagonia Lithium Company Profile

Patagonia Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Argentina. It explores for lithium, borates, and other metals. Patagonia Lithium Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

