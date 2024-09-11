Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Acquires 26 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs bought 26 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($192.78).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Andrew Briggs purchased 27 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 541 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £146.07 ($191.02).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 569.50 ($7.45) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.72, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.19. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 574.50 ($7.51). The stock has a market cap of £5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4,067.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 546.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 521.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 505 ($6.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 610.60 ($7.98).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Further Reading

