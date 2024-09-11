Piper Sandler Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $18.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHCT. StockNews.com lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.
In related news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,246.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,065. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).
