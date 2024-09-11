Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s current price.

MMSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Baird R W upgraded Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $96.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $98.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,424,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

