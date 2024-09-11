Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 5.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.10. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. 873,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,663,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PL. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.93.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.99.
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
