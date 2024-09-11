Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.78, but opened at $1.87. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Planet Labs PBC shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,216,771 shares traded.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
The stock has a market cap of $552.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11.
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
