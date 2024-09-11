Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $523.65

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.65 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.58). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.66), with a volume of 128,719 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 510 ($6.67) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on POLR
Polar Capital Price Performance
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,952.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.85), for a total value of £378,666 ($495,182.42). 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Polar Capital
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polar Capital
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.