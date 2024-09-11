Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $523.65

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.65 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 503 ($6.58). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 509 ($6.66), with a volume of 128,719 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 510 ($6.67) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on POLR

Polar Capital Price Performance

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £480.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,211.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 552.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 524.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,952.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.85), for a total value of £378,666 ($495,182.42). 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Polar Capital

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.