Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($11.77) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Pollen Street Group stock opened at GBX 704 ($9.21) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 706.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 676.92. The company has a market cap of £438.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,005.71 and a beta of 0.22. Pollen Street Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 775 ($10.13).

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

