PPL Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 27,770 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the typical volume of 2,414 call options.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,396,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,852 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,952,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,616,000 after purchasing an additional 340,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 25.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,890,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

PPL Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. PPL has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 10.17%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

