PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$28.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.94.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9548564 earnings per share for the current year.
PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
