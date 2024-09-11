PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$28.94 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSK shares. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

PSK opened at C$26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.54. The stock has a market cap of C$6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.79. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$21.22 and a twelve month high of C$28.59.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSKGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of C$135.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9548564 earnings per share for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

