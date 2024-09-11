Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,220,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,629,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 663,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,580,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Primerica by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 229,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,136,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,194,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Primerica from $239.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Primerica in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.20.

Primerica Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $265.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 10,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,727.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $391,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,727.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,817,595 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.