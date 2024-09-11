Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 53,999 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 277,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,999 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 23,949,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,442 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,958,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 499.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 413,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth about $597,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.