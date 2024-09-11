Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,426 Shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the first quarter valued at $2,010,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $1,319,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 51.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 30.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,248 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:WS opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.20. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

