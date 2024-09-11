Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,428 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.