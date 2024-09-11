Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 480,537 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 165.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,537 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE FSCO opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

