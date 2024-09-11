Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $225.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

