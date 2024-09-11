Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 210.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after buying an additional 484,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,962,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 800.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,186,000 after purchasing an additional 128,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 132,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $183.29 and a one year high of $252.89.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.