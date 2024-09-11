Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 869.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.55%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.12.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

