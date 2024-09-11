Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,696 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 98,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $54.53 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

