Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 322 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $704.07 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $705.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.