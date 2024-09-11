Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,490 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Dodds Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 161,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $66.46.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

