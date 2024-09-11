Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 648,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 256,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3,361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 343,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.74. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.