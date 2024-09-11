Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 65,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $120.51 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.70.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.