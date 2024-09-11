Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) & Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) and Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Proficient Auto Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -7.62% -1.31% -0.79% Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yatra Online and Proficient Auto Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yatra Online presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Proficient Auto Logistics has a consensus target price of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than Proficient Auto Logistics.

51.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Yatra Online shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Proficient Auto Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $50.85 million 2.00 -$4.21 million ($0.07) -22.85 Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proficient Auto Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; and Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

