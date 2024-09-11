PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PROG were worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PROG by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 45,631 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,666,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 431,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PRG opened at $44.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

PROG Announces Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $592.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Read Our Latest Report on PROG

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.