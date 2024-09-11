Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Up 1.7 %

PLD opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

