Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 330,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,167,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 216,932.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 303,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,125,000 after acquiring an additional 303,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 236,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,605,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.12.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

