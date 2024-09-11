ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.10 and last traded at $55.13. Approximately 5,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.56.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTT. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years.

