Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Trading 3.5% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $28.91. 19,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 174,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Specifically, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,480 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,581.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Proto Labs Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of $738.40 million, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Recommended Stories

