Prudential PLC Acquires 21,993 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $49,804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,910,000 after purchasing an additional 550,153 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 249,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,741,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

