Prudential PLC Acquires 2,854 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.31.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $334.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $340.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.78. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

