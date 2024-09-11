Prudential PLC Acquires 87 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,394.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,399.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,368.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

