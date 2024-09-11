Prudential PLC Acquires 9,891 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $1,538,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 452,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.12.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $229.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $230.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

