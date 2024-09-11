Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Hologic by 77.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,415.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

