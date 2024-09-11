Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 504.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $169.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

