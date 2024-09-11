Prudential PLC Buys 2,334 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $477,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.14.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

