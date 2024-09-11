Prudential PLC Buys 3,202 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 955,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $261.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.80.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

