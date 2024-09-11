Prudential PLC Buys 5,820 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after purchasing an additional 54,331 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 609.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 21,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares in the company, valued at $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

